Watch: Trump says ‘I think I’m doing very well’

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — President Donald Trump published a video on his Twitter page Friday evening thanking people for their support and saying he thinks he is doing “very well.”

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I’m going to Walter Reed Hospital. I think I’m doing very well but we’re going to make sure that things work out,” the president said.

He added that First Lady Melania Trump “is doing very well.”

Trump recently arrived at Walter Reed Medical Center, where he will stay for a “few days,” according to the White House.

The White House said the visit is precautionary and the president will continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.