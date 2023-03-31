TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A jet was forced to make an emergency landing at Tampa International Airport in Florida Thursday evening after it lost part of its wing in the air.

Officials at Tampa International Airport said a Cessna Citation was flying at 27,000 feet near St. Petersburg when the aircraft lost its left winglet (the part which vertically extends near the tip of the wing) as well as part of the wing.

Airport officials said the jet had departed from Arkansas.

WFLA’s helicopter was flying by when it managed to capture footage of the jet’s landing.

The pilot was the only one on board, and landed the aircraft safely. When the jet stopped, emergency services responded to the plane.