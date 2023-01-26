DENVER (KDVR) — This is the time of year when lists are released showing the top baby names. Over the last few years, Olivia has been the most popular name for females and Liam has been the most popular name for males, according to the Social Security Administration.

BabyCenter put together a new list of names in danger of disappearing in 2023.

“BabyCenter’s State of Baby Names initiative has identified and analyzed the most popular baby names for 18 years, beginning in 2004. This report analyzes the top 500 baby names for each gender from data submitted by BabyCenter parents about babies born in 2021 and 2022. From there, we looked at which names saw the steepest year-over-year declines,” BabyCenter shared.

Here is a look at the names at risk of going extinct this year, based on the study.

Top girl names at risk of extinction

These are the top girl names that saw a decline from 2021 to 2022:

Hayden Ariyah Mira Kate Katherine Hana Leia Joy Vanessa Alayah Paige Annabelle Adelyn Kenzie Kira Mariam Teagan London Aniyah Makayla

Top boy names at risk of extinction

These are the top boy names that saw a decline from 2021 to 2022:

Arjun Walter Royce Khalid Rory Nehemiah Kameron Wade Kane Kian Ahmed Seth Hugo Kyle Steven Hassan Bradley Kobe Syed Ayaan

Some of the trendiest names in 2022, according to BabyCenter, were Utopian baby names like Dream, Alora, Miracle, and Legacy. Nature and wellness also made a jump with names like Oakylnn, Violet, Willow, and Iris.

Western-inspired names like Dutton, Kayce, and Rip were also popular in 2022.