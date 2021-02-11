Video shows Texas mom tackle man accused of peeping in daughter’s window

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (NEXSTAR) – When a man suspected of peeping through her 15-year-old daughter’s bedroom window took off running, Texas mother Phyllis Pena wrapped him up in a tackle that even impressed police.

A Lake Jackson police squad car’s dashcam captured the takedown after Pena spotted the alleged voyeur Jan. 31, according to KPRC.

Pena said she had just come home from the store when she noticed the man, who police later identified as 19-year-old Zane Hawkins, looking into the empty bedroom around 7 a.m.

She said she called the police after Hawkins ran away. Responding officers said they spotted a man matching the suspect’s description nearby, but he took off running in the direction of Pena’s home, where she was standing in the front yard.

The video shows Pena on the lawn when Hawkins tries to run past her and down the street, according to police. Pena doesn’t hesitate to step in front of him, bear-hugging the fleeing suspect and dropping him in front of the squad car.

“The first instinct was to make sure he didn’t get any further,” Pena said.

Pena held him briefly until officers could take him into custody.

“The cop fist-bumped me and he was like, ‘Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker,’” Pena told KPRC.

A news release from Lake Jackson police shows that Hawkins was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and resisting arrest.