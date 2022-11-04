DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says at least 100 vehicles were involved in a crash Friday morning after the first snowfall of the season fell Thursday.

KDVR’s drone flew over the scene of the crash, and some vehicles had already been towed away at the time the footage was recorded.

While Thursday night’s snow wasn’t the worse the city has seen, icy and wet road conditions across the metro caused issues along major interstates and roads Friday morning.

Minor injuries were reported in the 100-vehicle crash, and inoperable vehicles and vehicles left unoccupied after motorists were taken to the hospital were being towed.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. and 6th Avenue was closed until after 11 a.m. while everything was cleared up. Several roads near the crash also had significant backups because of the extended closure.