AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Thursday morning, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will be in Aurora for a conversation with Gov. Jared Polis.

Cardona and Polis will meet as part of the Biden administration’s “Unlocking Pathways Summit” at the Community College of Aurora.

Cardona is expected to highlight portions of Biden’s economic agenda, likely emphasizing job growth opportunities tied to federal investments, according to officials. He also plans to discuss future careers in sectors like clean energy, cyber security and other high-demand fields.

In an official statement, Cardona’s team said:

The Summit complements the Biden-Harris administration’s workforce hubs, which were launched earlier this year in an initial set of five cities that are seeing an influx of private and public investment spurred by President Biden’s Investing in America agenda. The Hubs focus on bringing together industry, state, local and national leaders, as well as community college and union partners to help more Americans of all ages and walks of life access the education, training and tools to fill good-paying jobs created as a result of the President’s economic agenda.”

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper (D) and Rep. Jason Crow (D) will also be in attendance. The summit is scheduled to start at 8:45 a.m.