DENVER (KDVR) — Google Trends recently released to the top searches on the search engine for 2022, including information from Google Maps.
Google was filled with a variety of searches, from people to places to games, and more.
Here is a look at the most-searched scenic spots on Google Maps, according to Google Trends:
- Dumbo- Manhattan Bridge View, Brooklyn New York
- Golden Gate View Point, Mill Valley, California
- Bellagio Fountain, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Statue of Liberty, View Point, New York, New York
- Horseshoe Bend, Page, Arizona
- Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, Bryson City, North Carolina
- Gatlinburg SkyBridge, Gatlinburg, Tennessee
- PA Grand Canyon, Wellsboro, Pennsylvania
- Beverly Hills Sign, Beverly Hills, California
- Glacier Point, Yosemite, Valley, California
If you are looking for beautiful places to visit in Colorado, travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top “small town gems” to visit in the United States. Breckenridge and Ouray were among the top 20 on the list.