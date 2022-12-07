DENVER (KDVR) — Google Trends recently released to the top searches on the search engine for 2022, including information from Google Maps.

Google was filled with a variety of searches, from people to places to games, and more.

Here is a look at the most-searched scenic spots on Google Maps, according to Google Trends:

  1. Dumbo- Manhattan Bridge View, Brooklyn New York
  2. Golden Gate View Point, Mill Valley, California
  3. Bellagio Fountain, Las Vegas, Nevada
  4. Statue of Liberty, View Point, New York, New York
  5. Horseshoe Bend, Page, Arizona
  6. Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, Bryson City, North Carolina
  7. Gatlinburg SkyBridge, Gatlinburg, Tennessee
  8. PA Grand Canyon, Wellsboro, Pennsylvania
  9. Beverly Hills Sign, Beverly Hills, California
  10. Glacier Point, Yosemite, Valley, California

If you are looking for beautiful places to visit in Colorado, travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top “small town gems” to visit in the United States. Breckenridge and Ouray were among the top 20 on the list.