DENVER (KDVR) — From songs to movies to tickets and games, Google was filled with a variety of searches for 2022.
Google Trends recently released to the top searches on the search engine for 2022.
Here is a look at the top 10 most-searched movies, according to Google Trends data:
- Encanto
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The Batman
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Black Adam
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Morbius
- Turning Red
Here is a look at the most-searched TV shows:
- Euphoria
- Stranger Things
- The Watcher
- Inventing Anna
- House of the Dragon
- Moon Knight
- Yellowstone
- The Summer I Turned Pretty
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Here is a look at the most searched musicians and bands:
- Adam Levine
- Mary J. Blige
- Lil Tjay
- Kendrick Lamar
- Migos
- Tommy Lee
- Kate Bush
- Ricky Martin
- Young Thug
- Foo Fighters
Here is a look at the top 10 most-searched songs:
- “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”- Encanto
- “Surface Pressure”- Encanto
- “Jiggle Jiggle”- Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux
- “Unholy”- Sam Smith and Kim Petras
- “As It Was”- Harry Styles
- “Running Up That Hill”- Kate Bush
- “Glimpse of Us”- Joji
- “About D*** Time”- Lizzo
- “Anti-Hero”- Taylor Swift
- “What Else Can I Do”- Encanto
In 2021, Olivia Rodrigo had two of the most-searched songs with “Driver’s License” and “good 4 u”.