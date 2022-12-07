DENVER (KDVR) — From songs to movies to tickets and games, Google was filled with a variety of searches for 2022.

Google Trends recently released to the top searches on the search engine for 2022.

Here is a look at the top 10 most-searched movies, according to Google Trends data:

  1. Encanto
  2. Thor: Love and Thunder
  3. Top Gun: Maverick
  4. The Batman
  5. Everything Everywhere All At Once
  6. Black Adam
  7. Jurassic World Dominion
  8. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  9. Morbius
  10. Turning Red

Here is a look at the most-searched TV shows:

  1. Euphoria
  2. Stranger Things
  3. The Watcher
  4. Inventing Anna
  5. House of the Dragon
  6. Moon Knight
  7. Yellowstone
  8. The Summer I Turned Pretty
  9. Obi-Wan Kenobi
  10. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Here is a look at the most searched musicians and bands:

  1. Adam Levine
  2. Mary J. Blige
  3. Lil Tjay
  4. Kendrick Lamar
  5. Migos
  6. Tommy Lee
  7. Kate Bush
  8. Ricky Martin
  9. Young Thug
  10. Foo Fighters

Here is a look at the top 10 most-searched songs:

  1. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”- Encanto
  2. “Surface Pressure”- Encanto
  3. “Jiggle Jiggle”- Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux
  4. “Unholy”- Sam Smith and Kim Petras
  5. “As It Was”- Harry Styles
  6. “Running Up That Hill”- Kate Bush
  7. “Glimpse of Us”- Joji
  8. “About D*** Time”- Lizzo
  9. “Anti-Hero”- Taylor Swift
  10. “What Else Can I Do”- Encanto

In 2021, Olivia Rodrigo had two of the most-searched songs with “Driver’s License” and “good 4 u”.