DENVER (KDVR) — From songs to movies to tickets and games, Google was filled with a variety of searches for 2022.

Google Trends recently released to the top searches on the search engine for 2022.

Here is a look at the top 10 most-searched movies, according to Google Trends data:

Encanto Thor: Love and Thunder Top Gun: Maverick The Batman Everything Everywhere All At Once Black Adam Jurassic World Dominion Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Morbius Turning Red

Here is a look at the most-searched TV shows:

Euphoria Stranger Things The Watcher Inventing Anna House of the Dragon Moon Knight Yellowstone The Summer I Turned Pretty Obi-Wan Kenobi She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Here is a look at the most searched musicians and bands:

Adam Levine Mary J. Blige Lil Tjay Kendrick Lamar Migos Tommy Lee Kate Bush Ricky Martin Young Thug Foo Fighters

Here is a look at the top 10 most-searched songs:

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”- Encanto “Surface Pressure”- Encanto “Jiggle Jiggle”- Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux “Unholy”- Sam Smith and Kim Petras “As It Was”- Harry Styles “Running Up That Hill”- Kate Bush “Glimpse of Us”- Joji “About D*** Time”- Lizzo “Anti-Hero”- Taylor Swift “What Else Can I Do”- Encanto

In 2021, Olivia Rodrigo had two of the most-searched songs with “Driver’s License” and “good 4 u”.