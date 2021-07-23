‘Together, we are all the Cleveland Guardians’; MLB team announces name change

CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 25: Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians throws the first pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning in Game One of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on October 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (KDVR) — The Cleveland Indians announced Friday that the teams name will change to the Cleveland Guardians.

The announcement came on Twitter in a two-minute video narrated by Tom Hanks.

“And now it’s time to unite as one family, one community and build the next era for this team and this city to keep watch and guard what makes this game the greatest,” which was shared in the video.

Team owner Paul Dolan said last summer’s social unrest, touched off by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, spurred his intention to change the ballclub’s name.

In 2018, the Indians stopped wearing the contentious Chief Wahoo logo on their jerseys and caps. However, the team continues to sell merchandise bearing the smiling, red-faced caricature that was protested for decades by Native American groups.