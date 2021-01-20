Three soldiers killed in upstate NY military helicopter crash

MENDON, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — Three soldiers died Wednesday in a military helicopter crash in upstate New York.

Officials said three soldiers on board the New York Army National Guard UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter were killed in the crash while on a routine training mission.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mendon, a suburb of Rochester, NewsNation affiliate WROC reports. Witnesses said they saw the helicopter flying low to the ground before it crashed.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo directed all flags on state buildings to be lowered to half staff Thursday, saying in part in a statement:

“I am devastated by the crash of a New York Army National Guard helicopter in the town of Mendon that killed three of New York’s bravest during a training mission,” Cuomo said. “National Guard members are our citizen soldiers who voluntarily serve and protect both here and abroad, and I extend prayers and condolences from all New Yorkers to the family, loved ones and fellow soldiers of these honorable heroes who we will never forget.”

State police, the Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments all responded to the scene. The crash is under investigation.

Here on W.Bloomfield Rd and Cheesecake Factory Rd. Looking north down W. Bloomfield at scene of a crash further down the road. MSCO and local FDs reporting. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/D9Yatvdt5o — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) January 21, 2021

NewsNation affiliate WROC contributed to this report.