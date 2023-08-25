(WTRF) — Donald Trump was arrested and booked in the Fulton County Jail in Georgia after being charged with 13 felony accounts.

On the former president’s booking sheet, Trump is listed as being 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 215 lbs.

Here are some athletes that have a similar build as the former president:

Cameron Maybin

Maybin is listed as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 215 lbs according to Baseball Reference.

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

John Elway

The Hall of Fame quarterback is listed as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 215 lbs according to Pro Football Reference.

(Photo by Tim DeFrisco/Allsport/Getty Images)

Larry Fitzgerald

According to Pro Football Reference, the former Pitt Panther Larry Fitzgerald is listed as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 218 lbs.

(Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Eric Gordon

Current NBA star Eric Gordon is listed as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 215 lbs according to Basketball Reference.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson

Current NFL player and former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is listed as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 212 lbs, according to Pro Football Reference.

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Kirk Gibson

Former MLB player star Kirk Gibson’s playing stats are listed as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 215 lbs.

(Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Terry Bradshaw

Bradshaw, the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, was listed as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 215 lbs.

CBS Sports