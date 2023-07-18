Gerry Turner has been chosen as ABC’s first “Golden Bachelor” for its upcoming series of the same name. (ABC/Brian Bowen Smith)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 71-year-old widower from Indiana has been chosen as the first-ever “Golden Bachelor” on ABC’s new “Bachelor” spin-off of the same name.

The show, which is scheduled to air in the fall, will follow Gerry Turner (pronounced GAIR-ee) on his journey to find a romantic partner after the death of his wife Toni. All of the female contestants will be 65 and over, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Six years after Toni’s passing and with the support of his family, Turner is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years,” according to an ABC press release.

Gerry Turner, 71, has been chosen as ABC’s first “Golden Bachelor.” (ABC/Brian Bowen Smith)

ABC hasn’t been too forthcoming with details of the new show, though they have revealed that Turner “lives in a dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana” and enjoys spending time with his two daughters and two granddaughters.

He’s also a fan of pickleball, four-wheeling and Chicago-area sports teams, according to ABC.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Turner mentioned that he’s seeking a high-energy partner who shares his interests.

Turner, pictured here with his daughters and granddaughters, lost his wife in 2017. (ABC/Brian Bowen Smith)

Speaking on his late wife’s perspective, Turner said he believes she would be cheering him on.

“I have her picture on a dresser in my closet. Every morning I give her the nod, ‘So what do you think about this?’ … She’s saying, ‘Yeah Gerry, do this.'”

ABC has not yet announced the premiere date for “The Golden Bachelor.” Episodes will be available to stream on demand and Hulu the day after their original air dates.