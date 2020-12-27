Suspect in Nashville bombing died in explosion, authorities say

Investigators continue to examine the site of an explosion Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in downtown Nashville, Tenn. An explosion that shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning shattered windows, damaged buildings and wounded multiple people. Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE (AP) — Authorities say the man suspected off setting off a bomb in a recreational vehicle that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas Day died in the explosion.

U.S. Attorney Don Cochran identified the suspect on Sunday as Anthony Quinn Warner. Investigators said they used DNA to identify the remains as Warner’s. The FBI said they also matched the RV’s vehicle identification number to a registration belonging to Warner.

Authorities did not immediately provide details about a potential motive. The FBI said there was no indication anyone aside from Warner was involved in the bombing. Three people were injured and dozens of buildings were damaged.