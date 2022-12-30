MOSCOW, Idaho (KDVR) — Police have taken a person of interest into custody Friday in connection to the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students, according to FOX News.

FOX News has reported that a man in his 20s was arrested on a warrant by local police and the FBI at 3 a.m. in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court and obtained by the Associated Press said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation based on an active arrest warrant for first-degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kohberger is a graduate student at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, according to the college’s website. Pullman is a 15-minute drive from the rental home where the four students were stabbed to death. He appeared in court Friday morning, according to FOX News.

Back on Nov. 13, Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed to death in the early morning hours in a rental home just yards from campus.

The killings stunned bucolic Moscow, a college town and agricultural center that got its first Target store last year. The city, population of 26,000, is surrounded by rolling wheat and bean fields and had not seen a homicide since 2015.

The investigation has garnered nationwide attention with online sleuths raising speculation on what happened to the four students. The Moscow Police Department, FBI and Idaho State Police have been investigating for weeks to solve the case.

There will be a press conference out of Moscow at 2 p.m. MST.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.