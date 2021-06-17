Supreme Court dismisses challenge to the Affordable Care Act

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has dismissed a challenge to the Obama era health care law, preserving insurance coverage for millions of Americans.

The justices left the entire law intact Thursday in ruling that Texas, other Republican-led states and two individuals had no right to bring their lawsuit in federal court.

The law’s major provisions include protections for people with pre-existing health conditions, a range of no-cost preventive services and the expansion of the Medicaid program that insures lower-income people, including those who work in jobs that don’t pay much or provide health insurance.

Also left in place is the law’s now-toothless requirement that people have health insurance or pay a penalty. Congress rendered that provision irrelevant in 2017 when it reduced the penalty to zero.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser released the following statement regarding today’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the Affordable Care Act case California v. Texas:

“Once again, the U.S. Supreme Court has kept the Affordable Care Act in place. The first action I took as Colorado attorney general was to join with other states in defending the ACA in this case. I did so because, time and time again, Coloradans throughout the state have shared with me their concerns about having access to affordable healthcare. Despite repeated attacks, we can now celebrate that the ACA is still the law of the land.

“Because of the ACA,700,000 Coloradans with pre-existing conditions, like cancer or diabetes, have access to healthcare, as do 400,000 more because of the Medicaid expansion. During the past year, the COVID-19 health emergency has highlighted just how crucial access health care is to Coloradans who faced health and financial hardships.

“As attorney general, I am committed to fighting for access to healthcare, lowering the price of prescription drugs, and supporting enhanced mental health treatment and service opportunities.”