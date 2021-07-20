Success! See photos from Jeff Bezos’ launch to the edge of space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft

VAN HORN, Texas (KDVR) — Jeff Bezos launched to the edge of space on Tuesday morning aboard the Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft.

Bezos personally invited two of his fellow passengers — his 50-year-old brother Mark, an investor and volunteer firefighter, and female aviation pioneer Wally Funk. Joining them will be Oliver Daemen, a last-minute fill-in for the winner of a $28 million charity auction who had a scheduling conflict.

At 82-years-old, Funk becomes the oldest person to fly to space. At 18, Daeman becomes the youngest person to go to space.

See full gallery from the launch here:

This photo provided by Blue Origin, Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket lifts off Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The rocket is carrying passengers Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin, his brother Mark Bezos, Oliver Daemen and Wally Funk. (Blue Origin via AP)

In this photo provided by Blue Origin, from left to right: Mark Bezos, brother of Jeff Bezos; Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin; Oliver Daemen, of the Netherlands; and Wally Funk, aviation pioneer from Texas, pose for a photo. (Blue Origin via AP)

VAN HORN, TEXAS – JULY 20: Blue Origin’s New Shepard crew capsule descends on the end of its parachute system carrying Jeff Bezos along with his brother Mark Bezos, 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, and 82-year-old Wally Funk on July 20, 2021 in Van Horn, Texas. Mr. Bezos and the crew are riding in the first human spaceflight for the company. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In this photo provided by Blue Origin, the passengers of the Blue Origin walk up the stairs to prepare to enter the capsule near Van Horn, Texas, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The rocket is scheduled to launch later this morning will carry passengers Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin, brother Mark Bezos, Oliver Daemen and Wally Funk. (Blue Origin via AP)

The launch comes a little over a week after fellow billionaire Richard Branson went to the edge of space.