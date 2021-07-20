Success! See photos from Jeff Bezos’ launch to the edge of space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft

VAN HORN, Texas (KDVR) — Jeff Bezos launched to the edge of space on Tuesday morning aboard the Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft.
Bezos personally invited two of his fellow passengers — his 50-year-old brother Mark, an investor and volunteer firefighter, and female aviation pioneer Wally Funk. Joining them will be Oliver Daemen, a last-minute fill-in for the winner of a $28 million charity auction who had a scheduling conflict.
At 82-years-old, Funk becomes the oldest person to fly to space. At 18, Daeman becomes the youngest person to go to space.
The launch comes a little over a week after fellow billionaire Richard Branson went to the edge of space.