AUSTIN (KXAN) – Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, says she is “shocked and saddened” by the murder of former personal assistant Jenean Chapman, who was found dead in Dallas earlier this week.

“Jenean was loyal, hardworking, beautiful and fun and my heart breaks for her family and friends,” Ferguson wrote in an Instagram post which also contained a photo of she and Chapman in the back of a car. “I heard from her just a couple of months ago and she seemed so happy.”

Officers with the Dallas Police Department found Chapman’s body in an apartment in downtown Dallas around 1:15 p.m. Monday, according to a DPD news release. The manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

Chapman was 46 years old.

The day after Chapman’s body was discovered, police identified James Patrick, 48, as a suspect. Patrick was arrested in Austin.

“Patrick will be charged with Murder and is [in] custody in Travis County,” DPD officials said Wednesday in the release.

According to Travis County jail records, Patrick is being held on a $100,000 bond and has an “out of county felony” charge.

In her Instagram post, Ferguson noted that Chapman’s family is raising money to transport her body to New York City. The family’s GoFundMe page indicates they’re seeking funds for funeral and legal costs, as well.

“I will be making a donation and supporting the family in any way possible — please help if you can at the link in my bio,” Ferguson wrote.

Chapman had worked for the Duchess of York’s office between 2001 and 2005, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her most recent role was listed as “Senior Vice President – Client Partner” at Critical Mass in Dallas.