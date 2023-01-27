The new clubs (not pictured) will be larger than most existing locations, measuring about 160,000 square feet. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sam’s Club says it plans to open over 30 new locations and invest in a multi-year plan to modernize its supply chain.

The warehouse club, a division of Arkansas-based retailer Walmart, made the announcement Thursday and said the expansion decisions were motivated by “historic comparable sales growth, and a record rise in membership over the last two years.”

The first new location is scheduled to open in Florida in 2024.

In addition to new clubs, the company plans to modernize its supply chain through “new distribution and fulfillment center locations across the country, including cutting-edge automation.” Five new supply chain fulfillment and distribution centers are set to open in 2023, with the first planned to debut in Georgia during the third quarter.

“We’ve seen remarkable growth over the past few years with a record number of members, and we’re excited to bring the experience of Sam’s Club to even more markets as we expand our footprint,” said Kathryn McLay, CEO at Sam’s Club. “And as we open new clubs in new locations, we’ll continue to innovate so that our members shop and save whether in person or online.”

Over the past several years, Sam’s Club has redesigned most of its 600 clubs. The new clubs will be larger than most existing locations, measuring about 160,000 square feet.

The majority of the new clubs will feature a seafood and sushi “island,” a full-service floral area and walk-in food coolers. There also will be a larger healthcare space, with a patient waiting area, health services suites, private consultation rooms and hearing and optical centers, according to the company.