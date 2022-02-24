KYIV, Ukraine (KDVR) — Russia launched attacks on Ukraine on Thursday, rocking the country with large explosions. Ukraine’s leadership said at least 40 people have been killed so far.

Here are 5 quotes from the attacks on Thursday morning:

“Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in #2WW years. As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself & won’t give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Twitter. “By breaking his word, by refusing the diplomatic route, by choosing war, President Putin has not only attacked Ukraine. He has decided to carry out the most serious attack on peace, on stability in our Europe. To this act of war, we will respond without weakness, with composure, determination and unity,” French President Emmanuel Macron said. “President Biden met with his national security team in the Situation Room this morning to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine. He discussed how we will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine,” the White House said. “We have severed diplomatic relations with Russia. For all those who have not yet lost their conscience in Russia, it is time to go out and protest against the war with Ukraine,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Twitter. “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable,” President Biden said.

President Joe Biden is expected to address the United States on Thursday morning.