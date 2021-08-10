Rideshare driver arrested in violent attack on country singer Clare Dunn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Lyft driver accused of attacking and injuring country music singer Clare Dunn earlier this summer has been arrested.

Metro police issued an alert Monday night for the driver, identified as 46-year-old Albert Boakye, and said he was wanted in the June 26 attack. He was arrested early Tuesday morning and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of assault, online court records show.

Albert Boakye (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to a warrant, Dunn was picked up by Boakye around 12:30 a.m. on June 26 in downtown Nashville for a ride to her home.

When the driver missed the turn to her street, Dunn said she alerted him and the driver became angry and pulled over near Highway 70 South.

The police report states Boakye got out of the vehicle, opened the passenger side door, then grabbed Dunn by her shirt and pulled her from the car.

He then grabbed Dunn by the neck, threw her to the ground in a ditch and drove away, investigators said.

Clare Dunn (Courtesy: Getty Images)

Dunn suffered cuts and bruises to her hand and face, she said.

Police said Dunn provided a photo of Boakye and the trip information from the Lyft app, allowing officers to identify and find the driver involved.

A bond for Boakye had not been set as of 4 a.m. Tuesday.