MILWAUKEE (KDVR) — Police responded to a shooting near a Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon.

WISN-TV reported that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings.

The facility is located near West Highland Boulevard and North 37th Street.

The city’s mayor said there are “multiple” fatalities, but did not say how many.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances. Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.”

At least one school in the area, Marquette High School, is on lockdown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.