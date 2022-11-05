(NEXSTAR) — Are you the winner? Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is a massive $1.6 billion — the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. Winning numbers for the jackpot are: 69, 53, 45, 56 and 28. The Powerball number is 20. PowerPlay Multiplier is 3X.

If no ticket matches all six of the numbers above, the Powerball jackpot will move closer to — and potentially surpass — the record $1.586 billion won by three Powerball players in 2016, which is also the largest lottery prize the nation has ever seen.

Jackpot winners can receive the prize as an annuity (30 graduated payments over 29 years) or as a lump sum. According to Powerball, the jackpot has a cash value of $596.7 million. Under the annuity plan, winners will receive an immediate payment and then 29 annual payments that rise by 5% each year until finally reaching the $1.2 billion total.

Officials urge anyone lucky enough to win a Powerball jackpot to consult a financial adviser — while keeping that valuable ticket safe — before showing up at a lottery office for an oversized check.

Most common Powerball numbers

According to data by LottoNumbers.com, which tracks lottery statistics and analysis, the 10 most commonly drawn Powerball numbers are:

61 (drawn 78 times)

77 (77 times)

63 (73 times)

21 (73 times)

69 (71 times)

36 (70 times)

23 (70 times)

39 (69 times)

62 (69 times)

59 (68 times)

If you wondering what the least common Powerball numbers are, Lotto Numbers says the three least common are 13 (drawn only 45 times) and 26 and 34 (only 44 times each).

Visit the official Powerball website for more information and updates. And good luck!