North Korean state media reports Kim Jong Un made first public appearance in weeks

North Korean state-run media is reporting that Kim Jong Un made an appearance at a May Day celebration, which would be his first public appearance in about three weeks.

“Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Cuts Tape For Completion Of Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

KCNA says there was a “completion ceremony of the factory” on Friday, “the international holiday of the working people of the whole world.”

KCNA says: “Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, attended the ceremony.”

No pictures of the ceremony have yet emerged.

There has been a lot of speculation about the health of the North Korean leader. He was last seen on April 11 at politburo meeting, according to North Korean media.

CNN cannot independently confirm KCNA’s reporting.

President Donald Trump declined to comment on reports.

“I’d rather not comment on it yet, Kim Jong Un. We’ll have something to say about it at the appropriate time,” he told reporters before departing the White House for Camp David.