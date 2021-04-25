“Nomadland” wins big at unconventional Oscars ceremony

Frances McDormand, left, winner of the award for best actress in a leading role for “Nomadland,” and Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the award for best actress in a supporting role for “Minari,” pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — History was made at an Oscars ceremony unlike any before on Sunday night. “Nomadland” won big with three awards in total including Best Picture.

There wasn’t a host, audience, or face masks for nominees attending the ceremony at Los Angeles’ Union Station.

In contrast with the Golden Globes, Zoom boxes weren’t available but numerous international hubs and satellite feeds will connected nominees who were unable to travel to the awards.

The winners are listed below:

Best Picture: “Nomadland”

Actor in a Leading Role: Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Actress in a Leading Role: Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Actor in a Supporting Role: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Actress in a Supporting Role: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Animated Feature: “Soul”

Cinematography: Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank”

Costume Design: Ann Roth, “Ma Rainey’s Blackbottom

Directing: Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Documentary: Feature: “My Octopus Teacher”

Documentary: Short Subject: “Colete”

Film Editing: Mikkel E. G. Nielsen, “Sound of Metal”

International Feature Film: “Another Round”, Denmark

Makeup and Hair Style: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Music – Original Score: “Soul”

Original Song: Fight For You, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Production Design: “Mank”, Donald Graham Burt, Set Decoration: Jan Pascale

Short Film – Animated: “If Anything Happens, I Love You”

Short Film – Live Action: “Two Distant Strangers”

Sound: Sound of Metal

Visual Effects: “Tenet”

Writing – Adapted Screenplay: “The Father”, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Writing – Original Screenplay: “Minari”