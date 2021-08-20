Mike Richards is out as Jeopardy! host

Mike Richards is stepping down as the host of Jeopardy! less than two weeks after being announced as Alex Trebek’s replacement.

Richards quit amid uproar over past comments, and says moving forward would be a ‘distraction.’

Earlier this week, Richards apologized for sexist comments he made on his podcast following a report from The Ringer.

Richards, an executive producer for “Jeopardy!” “The Price Is Right” and “Let’s Make a Deal,” was accused of pregnancy discrimination in a 2010 lawsuit.

The Ringer also reviewed his podcast, recorded in his office at “The Price is Right.” Over the course of the 41 episodes of “The Randum Show,” Richards frequently commented on women’s wardrobes and even one female employee’s weight. On the podcasts, he also asked a female assistant and a female cohost if they ever took nude photos, the Ringer reported. He referred to his cohost as a “booth ho.”

BREAKING: Mike Richards has stepped down as the host of Jeopardy! Official statement via Sony: pic.twitter.com/eJSwyBOXwN — Claire McNear (@clairemcnear) August 20, 2021

