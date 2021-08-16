Live updates: What is happening in Kabul?

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac of the capital’s airport, as thousands try to flee the country after the Taliban seized power. Some clung to the side of a U.S. military transport plane before takeoff Monday.

TOPSHOT – Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan’s 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city’s airport trying to flee the group’s feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. (Photo by Wakil Kohsar / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

The widely shared image captured the sense of desperation as America’s 20-year war comes to a chaotic end. The Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

That brought an end to a two-decade campaign in which the U.S. and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan. In the capital, a tense calm set in Monday, with most people hiding in their homes. Many fear chaos or a return to the kind of brutal rule the Taliban imposed when they were last in power.

