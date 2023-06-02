NEW YORK (WPIX) – Singer Lizzy Ashliegh was thrust into the spotlight on the internet this week, not because of her versatile vocals but because of a viral video.

The Brooklyn native, 29, was walking in Midtown Manhattan early Monday morning when she says a man suddenly ripped her green wig from her scalp.

“I had a game night on 34th Street,” Ashliegh told Nexstar’s WPIX. “As I left the game night with some friends, I’m walking and three men are walking toward me. I didn’t think anything of it … And this man just decides as I’m walking past him to take my hair off, and my neck goes back.”

Ashliegh confronted the man, recording it on her phone.

“For what reason did you take my wig off?” Ashliegh can be heard saying in the viral video. “Why did you do that? What makes you think that’s OK?”

Ashliegh asked the man to apologize, but she said he laughed in her face.

“He seemed like he didn’t care. His friends cared way more than he did,” Ashliegh said. “His friend said, ‘Bro, apologize.’ And he said, ‘For what? For What?'”

Ashliegh said she wouldn’t have posted the video online had he apologized in the moment. The video has now been viewed millions of times, sparking outrage.

Social media sleuths who shared her video quickly uncovered the man’s apparent identity as Anthony Orlich, an attorney in New York City.

“He’s a lawyer. How are you defending people and your judgement is that you can do this in public?” Ashliegh said.

Soon after the controversy, Orlich’s former Manhattan law firm, Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein LLP, took action and terminated his employment.

“We have been made aware of a video of a non-work related incident involving one of our associates circulating on social media. We take seriously any inappropriate behavior by any employee, whether inside or outside the workplace. This associate is no longer with the Firm.” the law firm said in a statement.

The New York State Bar Association lists Orlich as an attorney since 2017, with no record of discipline. Orlich did not respond to WPIX’s repeated attempts for comment.

Ashliegh said she filed a police report after the incident. An NYPD spokesperson said the department is investigating the alleged assault. No charges have been filed.

New York State Courts could not comment on whether a complaint had been made to the Grievance Committee.

Ashliegh said she wants an apology and to move past the incident.

“We need to make sure men know they shouldn’t be walking down the streets of New York, or anywhere, attacking women in any kind of way,” she said. “Whether it’s hair or anything, mind your business.”