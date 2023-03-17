A sign featuring the company logo hangs at the entrance of a Krispy Kreme store on May 05, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(KTLA) – Select guests at Krispy Kreme can enjoy a free sweet treat on St. Patrick’s Day.

Customers who wear green during their visit to a Krispy Kreme location, either by dining in or through the drive-thru, can receive a free glazed doughnut on March 17, per a Krispy Kreme press release.

The company also announced that it’s selling green glazed doughnuts by the dozen for a limited time at participating restaurants.

A photo of the new “Good as Gold” doughnut collection from Krispy Kreme (Krispy Kreme)

The “Good as Gold” doughnut collection includes:

Golden Cookies & Kreme Doughnut : a golden cookie Kreme-filled doughnut shell dipped in white icing and topped with golden cookie pieces and a gold sprinkle blend

: a golden cookie Kreme-filled doughnut shell dipped in white icing and topped with golden cookie pieces and a gold sprinkle blend Hat O’ Gold Doughnut : an iced chocolate doughnut decorated with a plaid green icing pattern and decorated with a sugar leprechaun hat piece

: an iced chocolate doughnut decorated with a plaid green icing pattern and decorated with a sugar leprechaun hat piece Golden Sprinkle Doughnut : a glazed doughnut dipped in green icing and decorated with a gold St. Patrick’s Day sprinkle blend

: a glazed doughnut dipped in green icing and decorated with a gold St. Patrick’s Day sprinkle blend Rainbow Kreme Filled Doughnut: an unglazed shell filled with white creme icing, topped with green icing and decorated with a sugar rainbow piece, vanilla buttercream, and gold coin sprinkles

The new doughnuts will be available at various Krispy Kreme locations and online through the Krispy Kreme app and website. Guests can use the Krispy Kreme store locator to see which location near them has the new doughnut lineup.

Select grocery stores will also carry a special six‑pack of St. Patrick’s Day-inspired doughnuts, which include the chocolate iced doughnut decorated with St. Patrick’s sprinkles.

That pack of doughnuts will also be available at Krispy Kreme locations,