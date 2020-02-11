Justice Department to backtrack on request to give Roger Stone up to 9 years in prison

The Justice Department will backtrack on its request that longtime Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone get up to nine years in prison, a senior department official said Tuesday, contradicting its own federal prosecutors in a highly unusual and politically charged move.

Prosecutors from the US Attorney’s office in Washington, who are employees of the Justice Department, had said Monday that Stone should be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison after he was convicted on seven charges last year that derived from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, including lying to Congress and witness tampering.

But on Tuesday, the senior official said that that sentencing recommendation, transmitted to a judge and signed off on by the office’s top prosecutor, had not been communicated to leadership at the Justice Department.

“The Department was shocked to see the sentencing recommendation,” the official told CNN. “The Department believes the recommendation is extreme and excessive and is grossly disproportionate to Stone’s offenses.”

A revised sentencing memorandum is expected to be filed in Washington federal court later Tuesday.

The reversal comes after Trump objected to the prosecutors’ recommendation, lambasting them on Twitter early Tuesday for what the President called a “horrible and very unfair situation.”

“The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!” Trump said.

The official said that the change was directed by the leadership of the Justice Department, and that there had not been any coordination with the White House. The decision to submit a revised sentencing memorandum was made before the President’s tweet, the official said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.