(KTLA) – It’s over for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Jonas has reportedly filed for divorce from the”Game of Thrones” actress after four years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by Today.com and PEOPLE, Jonas filed a petition for dissolution of marriage on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The document states “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

It was noted that the pair have a prenuptial agreement.

Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner arrive at the second annual Academy Museum gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Associated Press)

The petition also mentions that the couple’s two children have been living with Jonas in Miami and other cities throughout the country. Jonas is currently on tour with his brothers.

However, the documents read that “it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.”

The couple welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020, and in July 2022, they welcomed their second child. While no name was publicly announced, it was reported that they had another girl.

Neither Turner nor Jonas immediately made any public statements about the split.

Turner’s last post on Instagram is her kissing the “Cake By the Ocean” singer’s hand around the time the Jonas Brothers performed at Yankee Stadium in mid-August.