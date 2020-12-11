Joe Biden, Kamala Harris named TIME’s ‘Person of the Year’

FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., pass each other as Harris moves to the podium to speak during a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

NEW YORK (KDVR) — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are TIME magazine’s “Person of the Year” for 2020.

The magazine announced the decision Thursday night alongside the publication of its article highlighting the election winners.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/o97QNlSBrl pic.twitter.com/KuoBoebBN4 — TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020

TIME’s title goes to those “who affected the news or our lives the most, for better or worse.”

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg last year became the youngest individual winner of the accolade. The 16-year-old Swede inspired young people to take action in 2019 against climate change, grabbing headlines when she regularly skipped school to demonstrate outside Swedish parliament in a push for her government to curb carbon emissions.

The Person of the Year is usually an individual, but multiple people who greatly affected the nation and the world have been named. Time started the honor in 1927.

