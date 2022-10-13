EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WGN) — A Northwest Indiana teacher is in custody after being accused of having a “kill list.”

On Wednesday at around 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago.

Police then spoke with the assistant principal and principal at the school regarding a 5th-grade student who told a counselor that a teacher made comments about “killing herself, students, and staff” at the school, according to a release.

East Chicago police said the teacher further told the student that she “has a list” and that the fifth grader was on the bottom of it.

Police said the teacher was escorted by staff to the principal’s office to discuss the matter, where she allegedly admitted to making the statements and having the “kill list.”

The principal then advised the teacher to leave and not return to school, police said. However, in a statement to parents below, the school contradicts that. According to the release, East Chicago police were not made aware of the situation until four hours after the teacher was allowed to leave.

The teacher was taken into custody under an emergency detention order at around 11:15 a.m. Thursday at her home. It’s unknown at this time if charges are pending.

On Thursday afternoon, St. Stanislaus cited “misinformation” in an email to parents.

“Dear Parents,

I understand you may be hearing misinformation regarding an incident that took place at St. Stanislaus yesterday. I want to reassure you, that at all times, students were safe, and school continued as normal while we addressed the situation.

We were informed of a concerning report from a student regarding comments made by the student’s teacher. The teacher was immediately removed from the classroom and detained while we investigated the incident. After students were safely dismissed, the teacher was escorted off campus and we notified the police. When asked, the police assured us that our facility was safe and that we could proceed with all scheduled learning and school events. We asked if, out of abundance of caution, it would be advisable to have police in the building and we were further assured that there was no need.

Your student’s safety and well-being are our greatest concern. When asked again today, the East Chicago police department restated that we should proceed with regularly scheduled classes. Because we are concerned for the emotional health of students, we are moving to an e-learning day for Friday, October 13 (sic). The school counselor will be available for anyone who may wish to talk about this unfortunate incident.”

The National Suicide Hotline, a prevention network of over 200+ crisis centers, can be reached 24/7 at 988.