WASHINGTON (KDVR) — Congressman Joe Neguse participated in a discussion with the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Thursday focused on the Protecting Our Kids Act.

The Protecting Our Kids Act is a bill that includes:

proposals to raise the age limit to purchase semi-automatic rifles to 21 years old

create a new federal firearms offense for gun trafficking

address safe gun storage

codify several Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives gun regulations from recent years

“For as long as I can remember, gun violence has been an epidemic in this country, from the horrific shooting at Columbine High School in 1999 to this day, when just a week ago 19 children and their two teachers were senselessly murdered in Uvalde, Texas,” U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse said. “There are no more excuses for inaction. For the safety of our children, and for Americans everywhere, we must enact common-sense gun prevention measures.

“As a member of the Judiciary Committee, I am proud to be working with colleagues who are motivated to put an end to gun violence in America, and am faithful that today’s hearing will prepare this bill for a successful vote next week,” Neguse said.

The bill would also establish a federal ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines. In March of 2021, Neguse requested President Joe Biden issue an executive order banning the importation of assault weapons.