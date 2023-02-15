DENVER (KDVR) — It’s getting more expensive to get married. The Knot recently released data on wedding trends from last year.

According to the results from their survey of the nearly 12,000 couples who got married, the average cost of a wedding for 2022 was $30,000.

The average cost for a wedding in Denver in 2022 was $29,000, according to The Knot.

The average age to get married among couples surveyed was 31.

Average cost for a wedding in other big cities

Here is a look at the average cost for a wedding in other cities, according to The Knot:

New York metro area: $60,000

San Francisco – San Jose – Oakland, California: $54,000

Boston: $50,000

Chicago: $47,000

Washington, D.C.: $40,000

Philadelphia: $37,000

Los Angeles: $37,000

Miami-Fort Lauderdale: $33,000

Orlando-Daytona Beach: $30,000

Top trends for weddings in 2022

Here is a look at the top wedding trends for last year, according to The Knot:

91% – Couple performed a first dance

90% – At least one member of the couple wore white

84% – Set up a wedding registry

83% – Order of the day was ceremony, cocktail hour, reception

80% – There were father-daughter and/or mother-son dances

78% – Had a rehearsal dinner

76% – One person changed their name to their partner’s last name

74% – Had a cake-cutting ceremony

70% – Incorporated something old, new, borrowed and blue

68% – Guests had specific table assignments

The most popular day to get married will be Saturday, September 23.