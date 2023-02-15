DENVER (KDVR) — It’s getting more expensive to get married. The Knot recently released data on wedding trends from last year.
According to the results from their survey of the nearly 12,000 couples who got married, the average cost of a wedding for 2022 was $30,000.
The average cost for a wedding in Denver in 2022 was $29,000, according to The Knot.
The average age to get married among couples surveyed was 31.
Average cost for a wedding in other big cities
Here is a look at the average cost for a wedding in other cities, according to The Knot:
- New York metro area: $60,000
- San Francisco – San Jose – Oakland, California: $54,000
- Boston: $50,000
- Chicago: $47,000
- Washington, D.C.: $40,000
- Philadelphia: $37,000
- Los Angeles: $37,000
- Miami-Fort Lauderdale: $33,000
- Orlando-Daytona Beach: $30,000
- Denver: $29,000
Top trends for weddings in 2022
Here is a look at the top wedding trends for last year, according to The Knot:
- 91% – Couple performed a first dance
- 90% – At least one member of the couple wore white
- 84% – Set up a wedding registry
- 83% – Order of the day was ceremony, cocktail hour, reception
- 80% – There were father-daughter and/or mother-son dances
- 78% – Had a rehearsal dinner
- 76% – One person changed their name to their partner’s last name
- 74% – Had a cake-cutting ceremony
- 70% – Incorporated something old, new, borrowed and blue
- 68% – Guests had specific table assignments
The most popular day to get married will be Saturday, September 23.