DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver man’s family members, who were visiting Israel, were taken hostage Saturday by Hamas.

Ben Raanan spoke with FOX31 and said his family was on a call with President Joe Biden on Friday, confirming the kidnapping.

His 17-year-old sister, Natali Raanan, and her mother, Judith Tai Raanan, from Evanston, Illinois, were visiting relatives in Israel in Nahal Oz, near Gaza, when the attacks began, according to WGN-TV.

In this undated photo provided by Rabbi Meir Hecht on behalf of the Raanan family is Judith Raanan, left, and her daughter Natalie, 18, after Natalie’s recent high school graduation. Judith and Natalie are missing while visiting relatives in Nahal Oz for Simchat Torah, a festive Jewish holiday that marks the conclusion of the annual reading of the Torah. (Raanan Family via AP)

Raanan’s father told WGN-TV the two had not been heard from in days, with family members worrying they were among those being held hostage by the Palestinian militant group.

Hamas and other militants in Gaza have said over 130 soldiers and civilians captured from inside Israel were being held.

The daughter recently graduated from Deerfield High School in Illinois. The school principal released the following statement:

It is with great sadness that I share we have received word that DHS alumna, Natalie Raanan (Class of 2023), who was visiting family in Israel, has been reported missing. Her family fears that she has been taken hostage by Hamas. Unfortunately, we have no additional information at this time. We keep Natalie and her family in our hearts, along with all the innocent lives lost, wounded and impacted by the terrorist attack. Deerfield High School Principal Dr. Kathryn Anderson

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said this week that the number of Americans believed to be held as hostages is “very small,” underscoring that 14 Americans are unaccounted for. As of Thursday, 27 Americans were confirmed dead.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.