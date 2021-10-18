General Colin Powell dies of complications from COVID-19

(KDVR) — The family of General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says he passed away Monday morning due to complications from COVID-19.
In a statement released on Facebook, Powell’s family said he was fully vaccinated.
“We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the Powell family shared.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.