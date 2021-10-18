General Colin Powell dies of complications from COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 4: Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and former Secretary of State Colin Powell arrives to pay his respects at the casket of the late former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, December 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. Bush will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday morning. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(KDVR) — The family of General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says he passed away Monday morning due to complications from COVID-19.

In a statement released on Facebook, Powell’s family said he was fully vaccinated.

“We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the Powell family shared.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.