FOX cancels ‘New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022’ due to surge of omicron

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 1: The New Year’s Eve ball drops in a mostly empty Times Square on January 1, 2021, in New York City. On average, about one million revelers are drawn to the Crossroads of the World to watch performances and celebrate the New Year. This year a limited live audience of about 40 first responders and essential workers were allowed to watch the New Years’ ball drop from a secure area in Times Square. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

(KDVR) — FOX announced Wednesday morning that it will cancel its New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022 due to the velocity of the spread of omicron cases.

“While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards,” a FOX spokesman said. “The health and safety of our casts and crews has always been, and will continue to be, of the utmost importance.”

FOX said replacement programming for New Year’s Eve on FOX will be announced in the coming days.

Joel McHale and Ken Jeong were slated to host the New Year’s Eve special.

The following were scheduled to perform:

Trace Adkins

Imagine Dragons

Billy Idol

Maroon Five

P!NK

The cancellation announcement comes as cases surge in New York.