KABUL, Afghanistan (KDVR) — The Pentagon Press Secretary has confirmed a number of US and civilian casualties following a complex attack near Kabul airport.

The first explosion happened at the Abbey Gate. The second explosion was reported at or near the Baron Hotel, which is a short distance from Abbey Gate, according to the Pentagon Press Secretary.

The Pentagon is expected to provide a news conference around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.