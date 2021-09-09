Executive order from President Biden will require COVID-19 vaccine for federal workers with no opt-outs

President Joe Biden speaks about prescription drug prices and his “Build Back Better” agenda from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — An announcement is expected on Thursday afternoon by President Joe Biden that COVID-19 vaccines will now be required for federal works and contractors with no opt-out allowed.

The president will sign an Executive Order for the new requirement as delta variant cases continue to surge across the country.

The step comes in advance of a speech Thursday afternoon outlining a six-pronged plan to address the latest rise in coronavirus cases and the stagnating pace of COVID-19 shots.

It isn’t immediately clear if Biden’s order includes exceptions for workers or contractors seeking religious or medical exemptions from vaccination.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.