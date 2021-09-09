Executive order from President Biden will require COVID-19 vaccine for federal workers with no opt-outs

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — An announcement is expected on Thursday afternoon by President Joe Biden that COVID-19 vaccines will now be required for federal works and contractors with no opt-out allowed.

The president will sign an Executive Order for the new requirement as delta variant cases continue to surge across the country.

The step comes in advance of a speech Thursday afternoon outlining a six-pronged plan to address the latest rise in coronavirus cases and the stagnating pace of COVID-19 shots.

It isn’t immediately clear if Biden’s order includes exceptions for workers or contractors seeking religious or medical exemptions from vaccination. 

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

