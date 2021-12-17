‘Emmy the Elf’: Parents turn their toddler into life-sized Elf on the Shelf

LINCOLN, Missouri (KDVR) — Christmas is right around the corner and parents are busy shopping, wrapping presents and coming up with creative ideas for their Elf on the Shelf.

A couple in Missouri decided to create their own version of Elf on the Shelf and turn their daughter into a life-sized elf to spread joy during the holiday season.

Morgan and Trey Brown have turned their daughter Emmarie into “Emmy the Elf”.

They started Emmy the Elf in Dec. of 2020 to help spread a little Christmas cheer to end the crazy year.

“Throughout the year we’ve had several people say they thought it was so fun and hoped we were going to do it again,” shared Morgan. “It’s so much fun coming up with ideas, and she has fun sneaking treats and doing all the different things.”

On Dec. 1, Emmy the Elf arrived for the second year in a row.

“Guess who’s back?! Our sweet and sassy Emmy the Elf! Who’s ready for lots of Christmas fun, with a little mischief along the way,” shared Morgan.

Credit: Morgan Brown

Since day 1, Emmy the Elf has been busy getting ready for Christmas!

You can scroll through this slideshow to see what Emmy the Elf has been up to since Dec. 1.

Emmy the Elf has been doing some online shopping! Her Christmas wardrobe is growing and growing! I think she’s trying to have a new outfit for every day!

It’s finally Friday and Emmy the Elf came with everything we need for a Christmas themed night of family fun!

Despite the 70 degree weather we’ve been having, it’s Christmas Sweater season Emmy the Elf delivered some new Christmas apparel just in time for our Christmas Sweater Party!

It looks like it’s going to be a beautiful day, and Emmy the Elf and her sidekick want to spend time roasting marshmallows on the fire this evening.

Emmy the Elf is always watching!

Is there a sweeter way to start the day than with a Hot Cocoa bath? Emmy the Elf thought it was the perfect way to start her day!

Emmy the Elf has trees for sale! Don’t tell her, but I think she is price gouging.

Emmy the Elf made an Elf’s favorite breakfast! High quality and loaded with sugar. Now off to daycare she goes!

Emmy the Elf was up early baking this morning. I thought I’d be having muffins. Not sure how edible these are, but she’s so excited we can pretend.

Woke up to Emmy the Elf changing out our pillows for some cotton candy. I wonder how much she ate? Someone is going to be wound for sound today!

Emmy the Elf is in charge of breakfast. She chose Funfetti pancakes to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Her “Happy Birthday, Jesus” pancakes are a big hit!

Woke up to the sound of Christmas tunes down the hall. Found Emmy the self blaring some ‘Santa Clause is Coming to Town’

The reindeer are resting up for the big day, so Emmy the Elf is taking the horse out for a ride today

Emmy the Elf found the chocolate stash and was caught red handed eating chocolate for breakfast!

Can’t tell if Emmy the Elf is putting the nativity together, or being ornery and stealing the angel.

Emmy the Elf made a ball pit! Too bad it’s for elves only!

“She makes me smile every day and in all the craziness we are just trying to share a smile with everyone and lift their Christmas spirits,” shared Morgan.

We will be waiting to see what Emmy the Elf does next!