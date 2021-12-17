‘Emmy the Elf’: Parents turn their toddler into life-sized Elf on the Shelf

LINCOLN, Missouri (KDVR) — Christmas is right around the corner and parents are busy shopping, wrapping presents and coming up with creative ideas for their Elf on the Shelf.
A couple in Missouri decided to create their own version of Elf on the Shelf and turn their daughter into a life-sized elf to spread joy during the holiday season.
Morgan and Trey Brown have turned their daughter Emmarie into “Emmy the Elf”.
They started Emmy the Elf in Dec. of 2020 to help spread a little Christmas cheer to end the crazy year.
“Throughout the year we’ve had several people say they thought it was so fun and hoped we were going to do it again,” shared Morgan. “It’s so much fun coming up with ideas, and she has fun sneaking treats and doing all the different things.”
On Dec. 1, Emmy the Elf arrived for the second year in a row.
“Guess who’s back?! Our sweet and sassy Emmy the Elf! Who’s ready for lots of Christmas fun, with a little mischief along the way,” shared Morgan.
Since day 1, Emmy the Elf has been busy getting ready for Christmas!
You can scroll through this slideshow to see what Emmy the Elf has been up to since Dec. 1.
“She makes me smile every day and in all the craziness we are just trying to share a smile with everyone and lift their Christmas spirits,” shared Morgan.
We will be waiting to see what Emmy the Elf does next!