Denver is one of the most expensive cities to get married

National/World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

DENVER (KDVR) — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. If you’re planning on tying the knot, it could cost you.

The average cost for a wedding is $22,000, according to Wallet Hub.

Wallet Hub ranked the best places to get married across the United States by using a score determined from costs, facilities and services, and activities and attractions.

Denver is one of the most expensive places to get married, according to Wallet Hub.

Denver ranked 48th overall for best city to get married. Wallet Hub said Denver is 119th in terms of cost to get married, 13th for facilities and services, and 14th for activities and attractions.

The best city to get married, according to Wallet Hub, is Orlando, Florida. The worst city to get married is Pearl City, Hawaii.

Best Places to Get Married in the U.S.

Overall Rank CityTotal Score Costs Facilities & Services Activities & Attractions 
1Orlando, FL76.041516
2Las Vegas, NV73.651844
3Miami, FL65.987527
4Knoxville, TN62.2255666
5Tulsa, OK61.6428360
6El Paso, TX60.981011236
7Tampa, FL60.8648916
8Laredo, TX60.42117973
9Atlanta, GA60.4068334
10Charleston, WV60.284128134
11Tucson, AZ60.09255917
12Boise, ID59.5598664
13Albuquerque, NM59.05236625
14Las Cruces, NM58.52315976
15Fort Lauderdale, FL57.97641122
16Rapid City, SD56.48219863
17Fayetteville, NC56.366132133
18Houston, TX56.15811621
19Chattanooga, TN55.981773104
20Oklahoma City, OK55.79317446
21Salt Lake City, UT55.7388831
22Cincinnati, OH55.60562741
23Amarillo, TX55.238150131
24Austin, TX55.231011215
25Columbia, SC55.03433958
26Lubbock, TX54.8112115165
27Brownsville, TX54.507181145
28Reno, NV54.37504842
29Chicago, IL54.32114235
30Fresno, CA54.18297265
31Raleigh, NC53.52654340
32Shreveport, LA53.1811140174
33New Orleans, LA53.111023713
34Wichita, KS53.0413116155
35Nashville, TN52.97704138
36Fort Smith, AR52.9320172152
37Charlotte, NC52.81634651
38St. Louis, MO52.76931748
39Birmingham, AL52.713550137
40Greensboro, NC52.653076108
41Phoenix, AZ52.54854032
42North Las Vegas, NV52.452244162
43Tempe, AZ52.45763649
44Billings, MT52.423211888
45Charleston, SC52.38993123
46San Antonio, TX52.09904927
47Kansas City, MO52.07456470
48Denver, CO52.011191314
49Lexington-Fayette, KY51.983313383
50Springfield, MO51.9626103147
51Grand Rapids, MI51.73515291
51Augusta, GA51.6714119179
53Port St. Lucie, FL51.6419166157
54St. Petersburg, FL51.64549345
55Dallas, TX51.401002439
56Mobile, AL51.4028105150
57Baton Rouge, LA51.36446195
58Jacksonville, FL51.27616753
59Henderson, NV51.222417194
60Des Moines, IA50.883612196
61Los Angeles, CA50.7114972
62Hialeah, FL50.51468785
63Memphis, TN50.4738104114
64Huntington, WV50.2516180177
65Portland, OR50.181241912
66Scottsdale, AZ50.101112929
67Louisville, KY50.00677855
68Richmond, VA49.898328100
69Cleveland, OH49.31795568
70Seattle, WA49.31138158
71Spokane, WA49.13599490
72Omaha, NE49.09739952
73Corpus Christi, TX49.0542145124
74Minneapolis, MN48.971074530
75San Francisco, CA48.8416451
76Pittsburgh, PA48.591153235
77Fort Wayne, IN48.5627134173
78Columbus, OH48.38947150
79Gilbert, AZ48.3341135136
80Fort Worth, TX48.26986056
81Montgomery, AL48.2534144166
82Detroit, MI48.0458101110
83Fargo, ND47.7653131127
84Toledo, OH47.5839153149
85Jackson, MS47.5240158158
86Missoula, MT47.426911498
87San Diego, CA47.39150610
88Bismarck, ND47.3947174169
89Sacramento, CA47.341371020
90Winston-Salem, NC47.2452143125
91Little Rock, AR47.2049111154
92Bakersfield, CA47.07897086
93Gulfport, MS46.9155160112
94Durham, NC46.64967979
95Mesa, AZ46.547711084
96Columbus, GA46.4737148182
97Indianapolis, IN46.461036361
98Glendale, AZ46.3362146106
99Cape Coral, FL46.0457175115
100Overland Park, KS46.019110980
101Milwaukee, WI45.981049754
102Chandler, AZ45.938612392
103Lincoln, NE45.879712471
104Arlington, TX45.548211399
105Casper, WY45.5287154140
106Anaheim, CA45.461352228
107Cheyenne, WY45.4171163159
108Plano, TX45.221057578
109Colorado Springs, CO45.081176247
110Huntsville, AL44.9978122128
111Sioux Falls, SD44.9484120120
112Norfolk, VA44.6372138129
113Portland, ME44.62127819
114Nampa, ID44.4466177176
115Irving, TX44.419291144
116Newport News, VA44.2360157163
117Akron, OH44.0674108156
118Vancouver, WA43.5411058109
119Glendale, CA42.601292189
120West Valley City, UT42.479517872
121Washington, DC42.251551818
122Madison, WI42.1812210737
123Tallahassee, FL42.07108102126
124New York, NY42.02170253
125Chesapeake, VA41.7780147180
126Rochester, NY41.041325457
127Santa Ana, CA40.801314774
128Buffalo, NY40.701258062
129Cedar Rapids, IA40.51106130148
130Pembroke Pines, FL40.45116117130
131Aurora, CO40.2012096105
132Philadelphia, PA39.681545119
133Salem, OR39.41112142143
134San Jose, CA39.401582624
135Honolulu, HI39.361731411
136Garden Grove, CA39.161308967
137Rancho Cucamonga, CA39.1411395175
138Baltimore, MD39.131435759
139Long Beach, CA38.991533443
140St. Paul, MN38.6812610093
141Garland, TX38.60109155164
142Virginia Beach, VA38.531348577
143Oakland, CA38.241573033
144Modesto, CA37.4712890118
145Riverside, CA37.2414253116
146Peoria, AZ36.55121164151
147San Bernardino, CA36.54123126153
148Tacoma, WA36.0014465123
149Wilmington, DE35.871613344
150Stockton, CA35.51136141113
151Columbia, MD35.3414812769
152Chula Vista, CA35.3313388160
153Grand Prairie, TX34.64118173171
154Huntington Beach, CA34.271604281
155Boston, MA34.011773826
156Lewiston, ME33.89141182103
157Irvine, CA33.741673575
158Ontario, CA33.3014682167
159Fontana, CA32.80139136172
160Aurora, IL32.60140149170
161Santa Clarita, CA32.5215184142
162Jersey City, NJ32.201626987
163Anchorage, AK31.55152139111
164Fremont, CA31.4515977102
165Yonkers, NY30.3617120168
166Oceanside, CA30.3515692146
167Dover, DE30.33145161181
168Moreno Valley, CA29.50147156178
169Providence, RI28.8716512597
170Newark, NJ28.65166106119
171Santa Rosa, CA28.461756882
172Manchester, NH27.34163168135
173New Haven, CT26.97168165107
174Nashua, NH25.94169169117
175Warwick, RI24.77178129101
176Juneau, AK24.53174170121
177Burlington, VT24.10176152138
178Worcester, MA23.47172162161
179Oxnard, CA22.82179137139
180Bridgeport, CT19.85180167132
181South Burlington, VT19.49181151141
182Pearl City, HI13.67182176122

Experts say there are several factors couples should consider when setting a budget for their wedding.

“In my premarital counseling practice, I tell couples to determine what they can afford for their wedding without sacrificing their future. In other words, do not mortgage your future to splurge on your wedding. No research indicates an expensive wedding leads to a happy long-term marriage. In fact, the opposite seems to be true. Know what you can afford, set priorities, and keep to your budget,” Bill Walkup, Assistant Professor of Psychology/Counselor at Southwest Baptist University shared.

Bahira Sherif Trask Ph.D., and professor at the University of Delaware said that a wedding is going to cost more than you are projecting it to.

“There are always glitches. Do not get married on a Friday or Saturday – those are the most popular days and thus wedding venues and restaurants charge more,” Trask said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories