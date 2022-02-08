Denver is one of the most expensive cities to get married

DENVER (KDVR) — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. If you’re planning on tying the knot, it could cost you.
The average cost for a wedding is $22,000, according to Wallet Hub.
Wallet Hub ranked the best places to get married across the United States by using a score determined from costs, facilities and services, and activities and attractions.
Denver is one of the most expensive places to get married, according to Wallet Hub.
Denver ranked 48th overall for best city to get married. Wallet Hub said Denver is 119th in terms of cost to get married, 13th for facilities and services, and 14th for activities and attractions.
The best city to get married, according to Wallet Hub, is Orlando, Florida. The worst city to get married is Pearl City, Hawaii.
Best Places to Get Married in the U.S.
|Overall Rank
|City
|Total Score
|Costs
|Facilities & Services
|Activities & Attractions
|1
|Orlando, FL
|76.04
|15
|1
|6
|2
|Las Vegas, NV
|73.65
|18
|4
|4
|3
|Miami, FL
|65.98
|75
|2
|7
|4
|Knoxville, TN
|62.22
|5
|56
|66
|5
|Tulsa, OK
|61.64
|2
|83
|60
|6
|El Paso, TX
|60.98
|10
|112
|36
|7
|Tampa, FL
|60.86
|48
|9
|16
|8
|Laredo, TX
|60.42
|1
|179
|73
|9
|Atlanta, GA
|60.40
|68
|3
|34
|10
|Charleston, WV
|60.28
|4
|128
|134
|11
|Tucson, AZ
|60.09
|25
|59
|17
|12
|Boise, ID
|59.55
|9
|86
|64
|13
|Albuquerque, NM
|59.05
|23
|66
|25
|14
|Las Cruces, NM
|58.52
|3
|159
|76
|15
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|57.97
|64
|11
|22
|16
|Rapid City, SD
|56.48
|21
|98
|63
|17
|Fayetteville, NC
|56.36
|6
|132
|133
|18
|Houston, TX
|56.15
|81
|16
|21
|19
|Chattanooga, TN
|55.98
|17
|73
|104
|20
|Oklahoma City, OK
|55.79
|31
|74
|46
|21
|Salt Lake City, UT
|55.73
|88
|8
|31
|22
|Cincinnati, OH
|55.60
|56
|27
|41
|23
|Amarillo, TX
|55.23
|8
|150
|131
|24
|Austin, TX
|55.23
|101
|12
|15
|25
|Columbia, SC
|55.03
|43
|39
|58
|26
|Lubbock, TX
|54.81
|12
|115
|165
|27
|Brownsville, TX
|54.50
|7
|181
|145
|28
|Reno, NV
|54.37
|50
|48
|42
|29
|Chicago, IL
|54.32
|114
|23
|5
|30
|Fresno, CA
|54.18
|29
|72
|65
|31
|Raleigh, NC
|53.52
|65
|43
|40
|32
|Shreveport, LA
|53.18
|11
|140
|174
|33
|New Orleans, LA
|53.11
|102
|37
|13
|34
|Wichita, KS
|53.04
|13
|116
|155
|35
|Nashville, TN
|52.97
|70
|41
|38
|36
|Fort Smith, AR
|52.93
|20
|172
|152
|37
|Charlotte, NC
|52.81
|63
|46
|51
|38
|St. Louis, MO
|52.76
|93
|17
|48
|39
|Birmingham, AL
|52.71
|35
|50
|137
|40
|Greensboro, NC
|52.65
|30
|76
|108
|41
|Phoenix, AZ
|52.54
|85
|40
|32
|42
|North Las Vegas, NV
|52.45
|22
|44
|162
|43
|Tempe, AZ
|52.45
|76
|36
|49
|44
|Billings, MT
|52.42
|32
|118
|88
|45
|Charleston, SC
|52.38
|99
|31
|23
|46
|San Antonio, TX
|52.09
|90
|49
|27
|47
|Kansas City, MO
|52.07
|45
|64
|70
|48
|Denver, CO
|52.01
|119
|13
|14
|49
|Lexington-Fayette, KY
|51.98
|33
|133
|83
|50
|Springfield, MO
|51.96
|26
|103
|147
|51
|Grand Rapids, MI
|51.73
|51
|52
|91
|51
|Augusta, GA
|51.67
|14
|119
|179
|53
|Port St. Lucie, FL
|51.64
|19
|166
|157
|54
|St. Petersburg, FL
|51.64
|54
|93
|45
|55
|Dallas, TX
|51.40
|100
|24
|39
|56
|Mobile, AL
|51.40
|28
|105
|150
|57
|Baton Rouge, LA
|51.36
|44
|61
|95
|58
|Jacksonville, FL
|51.27
|61
|67
|53
|59
|Henderson, NV
|51.22
|24
|171
|94
|60
|Des Moines, IA
|50.88
|36
|121
|96
|61
|Los Angeles, CA
|50.71
|149
|7
|2
|62
|Hialeah, FL
|50.51
|46
|87
|85
|63
|Memphis, TN
|50.47
|38
|104
|114
|64
|Huntington, WV
|50.25
|16
|180
|177
|65
|Portland, OR
|50.18
|124
|19
|12
|66
|Scottsdale, AZ
|50.10
|111
|29
|29
|67
|Louisville, KY
|50.00
|67
|78
|55
|68
|Richmond, VA
|49.89
|83
|28
|100
|69
|Cleveland, OH
|49.31
|79
|55
|68
|70
|Seattle, WA
|49.31
|138
|15
|8
|71
|Spokane, WA
|49.13
|59
|94
|90
|72
|Omaha, NE
|49.09
|73
|99
|52
|73
|Corpus Christi, TX
|49.05
|42
|145
|124
|74
|Minneapolis, MN
|48.97
|107
|45
|30
|75
|San Francisco, CA
|48.84
|164
|5
|1
|76
|Pittsburgh, PA
|48.59
|115
|32
|35
|77
|Fort Wayne, IN
|48.56
|27
|134
|173
|78
|Columbus, OH
|48.38
|94
|71
|50
|79
|Gilbert, AZ
|48.33
|41
|135
|136
|80
|Fort Worth, TX
|48.26
|98
|60
|56
|81
|Montgomery, AL
|48.25
|34
|144
|166
|82
|Detroit, MI
|48.04
|58
|101
|110
|83
|Fargo, ND
|47.76
|53
|131
|127
|84
|Toledo, OH
|47.58
|39
|153
|149
|85
|Jackson, MS
|47.52
|40
|158
|158
|86
|Missoula, MT
|47.42
|69
|114
|98
|87
|San Diego, CA
|47.39
|150
|6
|10
|88
|Bismarck, ND
|47.39
|47
|174
|169
|89
|Sacramento, CA
|47.34
|137
|10
|20
|90
|Winston-Salem, NC
|47.24
|52
|143
|125
|91
|Little Rock, AR
|47.20
|49
|111
|154
|92
|Bakersfield, CA
|47.07
|89
|70
|86
|93
|Gulfport, MS
|46.91
|55
|160
|112
|94
|Durham, NC
|46.64
|96
|79
|79
|95
|Mesa, AZ
|46.54
|77
|110
|84
|96
|Columbus, GA
|46.47
|37
|148
|182
|97
|Indianapolis, IN
|46.46
|103
|63
|61
|98
|Glendale, AZ
|46.33
|62
|146
|106
|99
|Cape Coral, FL
|46.04
|57
|175
|115
|100
|Overland Park, KS
|46.01
|91
|109
|80
|101
|Milwaukee, WI
|45.98
|104
|97
|54
|102
|Chandler, AZ
|45.93
|86
|123
|92
|103
|Lincoln, NE
|45.87
|97
|124
|71
|104
|Arlington, TX
|45.54
|82
|113
|99
|105
|Casper, WY
|45.52
|87
|154
|140
|106
|Anaheim, CA
|45.46
|135
|22
|28
|107
|Cheyenne, WY
|45.41
|71
|163
|159
|108
|Plano, TX
|45.22
|105
|75
|78
|109
|Colorado Springs, CO
|45.08
|117
|62
|47
|110
|Huntsville, AL
|44.99
|78
|122
|128
|111
|Sioux Falls, SD
|44.94
|84
|120
|120
|112
|Norfolk, VA
|44.63
|72
|138
|129
|113
|Portland, ME
|44.62
|127
|81
|9
|114
|Nampa, ID
|44.44
|66
|177
|176
|115
|Irving, TX
|44.41
|92
|91
|144
|116
|Newport News, VA
|44.23
|60
|157
|163
|117
|Akron, OH
|44.06
|74
|108
|156
|118
|Vancouver, WA
|43.54
|110
|58
|109
|119
|Glendale, CA
|42.60
|129
|21
|89
|120
|West Valley City, UT
|42.47
|95
|178
|72
|121
|Washington, DC
|42.25
|155
|18
|18
|122
|Madison, WI
|42.18
|122
|107
|37
|123
|Tallahassee, FL
|42.07
|108
|102
|126
|124
|New York, NY
|42.02
|170
|25
|3
|125
|Chesapeake, VA
|41.77
|80
|147
|180
|126
|Rochester, NY
|41.04
|132
|54
|57
|127
|Santa Ana, CA
|40.80
|131
|47
|74
|128
|Buffalo, NY
|40.70
|125
|80
|62
|129
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|40.51
|106
|130
|148
|130
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|40.45
|116
|117
|130
|131
|Aurora, CO
|40.20
|120
|96
|105
|132
|Philadelphia, PA
|39.68
|154
|51
|19
|133
|Salem, OR
|39.41
|112
|142
|143
|134
|San Jose, CA
|39.40
|158
|26
|24
|135
|Honolulu, HI
|39.36
|173
|14
|11
|136
|Garden Grove, CA
|39.16
|130
|89
|67
|137
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|39.14
|113
|95
|175
|138
|Baltimore, MD
|39.13
|143
|57
|59
|139
|Long Beach, CA
|38.99
|153
|34
|43
|140
|St. Paul, MN
|38.68
|126
|100
|93
|141
|Garland, TX
|38.60
|109
|155
|164
|142
|Virginia Beach, VA
|38.53
|134
|85
|77
|143
|Oakland, CA
|38.24
|157
|30
|33
|144
|Modesto, CA
|37.47
|128
|90
|118
|145
|Riverside, CA
|37.24
|142
|53
|116
|146
|Peoria, AZ
|36.55
|121
|164
|151
|147
|San Bernardino, CA
|36.54
|123
|126
|153
|148
|Tacoma, WA
|36.00
|144
|65
|123
|149
|Wilmington, DE
|35.87
|161
|33
|44
|150
|Stockton, CA
|35.51
|136
|141
|113
|151
|Columbia, MD
|35.34
|148
|127
|69
|152
|Chula Vista, CA
|35.33
|133
|88
|160
|153
|Grand Prairie, TX
|34.64
|118
|173
|171
|154
|Huntington Beach, CA
|34.27
|160
|42
|81
|155
|Boston, MA
|34.01
|177
|38
|26
|156
|Lewiston, ME
|33.89
|141
|182
|103
|157
|Irvine, CA
|33.74
|167
|35
|75
|158
|Ontario, CA
|33.30
|146
|82
|167
|159
|Fontana, CA
|32.80
|139
|136
|172
|160
|Aurora, IL
|32.60
|140
|149
|170
|161
|Santa Clarita, CA
|32.52
|151
|84
|142
|162
|Jersey City, NJ
|32.20
|162
|69
|87
|163
|Anchorage, AK
|31.55
|152
|139
|111
|164
|Fremont, CA
|31.45
|159
|77
|102
|165
|Yonkers, NY
|30.36
|171
|20
|168
|166
|Oceanside, CA
|30.35
|156
|92
|146
|167
|Dover, DE
|30.33
|145
|161
|181
|168
|Moreno Valley, CA
|29.50
|147
|156
|178
|169
|Providence, RI
|28.87
|165
|125
|97
|170
|Newark, NJ
|28.65
|166
|106
|119
|171
|Santa Rosa, CA
|28.46
|175
|68
|82
|172
|Manchester, NH
|27.34
|163
|168
|135
|173
|New Haven, CT
|26.97
|168
|165
|107
|174
|Nashua, NH
|25.94
|169
|169
|117
|175
|Warwick, RI
|24.77
|178
|129
|101
|176
|Juneau, AK
|24.53
|174
|170
|121
|177
|Burlington, VT
|24.10
|176
|152
|138
|178
|Worcester, MA
|23.47
|172
|162
|161
|179
|Oxnard, CA
|22.82
|179
|137
|139
|180
|Bridgeport, CT
|19.85
|180
|167
|132
|181
|South Burlington, VT
|19.49
|181
|151
|141
|182
|Pearl City, HI
|13.67
|182
|176
|122
Experts say there are several factors couples should consider when setting a budget for their wedding.
“In my premarital counseling practice, I tell couples to determine what they can afford for their wedding without sacrificing their future. In other words, do not mortgage your future to splurge on your wedding. No research indicates an expensive wedding leads to a happy long-term marriage. In fact, the opposite seems to be true. Know what you can afford, set priorities, and keep to your budget,” Bill Walkup, Assistant Professor of Psychology/Counselor at Southwest Baptist University shared.
Bahira Sherif Trask Ph.D., and professor at the University of Delaware said that a wedding is going to cost more than you are projecting it to.
“There are always glitches. Do not get married on a Friday or Saturday – those are the most popular days and thus wedding venues and restaurants charge more,” Trask said.