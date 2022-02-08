Denver is one of the most expensive cities to get married

DENVER (KDVR) — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. If you’re planning on tying the knot, it could cost you.

The average cost for a wedding is $22,000, according to Wallet Hub.

Wallet Hub ranked the best places to get married across the United States by using a score determined from costs, facilities and services, and activities and attractions.

Denver is one of the most expensive places to get married, according to Wallet Hub.

Denver ranked 48th overall for best city to get married. Wallet Hub said Denver is 119th in terms of cost to get married, 13th for facilities and services, and 14th for activities and attractions.

The best city to get married, according to Wallet Hub, is Orlando, Florida. The worst city to get married is Pearl City, Hawaii.

Best Places to Get Married in the U.S.

Overall Rank City Total Score Costs Facilities & Services Activities & Attractions 1 Orlando, FL 76.04 15 1 6 2 Las Vegas, NV 73.65 18 4 4 3 Miami, FL 65.98 75 2 7 4 Knoxville, TN 62.22 5 56 66 5 Tulsa, OK 61.64 2 83 60 6 El Paso, TX 60.98 10 112 36 7 Tampa, FL 60.86 48 9 16 8 Laredo, TX 60.42 1 179 73 9 Atlanta, GA 60.40 68 3 34 10 Charleston, WV 60.28 4 128 134 11 Tucson, AZ 60.09 25 59 17 12 Boise, ID 59.55 9 86 64 13 Albuquerque, NM 59.05 23 66 25 14 Las Cruces, NM 58.52 3 159 76 15 Fort Lauderdale, FL 57.97 64 11 22 16 Rapid City, SD 56.48 21 98 63 17 Fayetteville, NC 56.36 6 132 133 18 Houston, TX 56.15 81 16 21 19 Chattanooga, TN 55.98 17 73 104 20 Oklahoma City, OK 55.79 31 74 46 21 Salt Lake City, UT 55.73 88 8 31 22 Cincinnati, OH 55.60 56 27 41 23 Amarillo, TX 55.23 8 150 131 24 Austin, TX 55.23 101 12 15 25 Columbia, SC 55.03 43 39 58 26 Lubbock, TX 54.81 12 115 165 27 Brownsville, TX 54.50 7 181 145 28 Reno, NV 54.37 50 48 42 29 Chicago, IL 54.32 114 23 5 30 Fresno, CA 54.18 29 72 65 31 Raleigh, NC 53.52 65 43 40 32 Shreveport, LA 53.18 11 140 174 33 New Orleans, LA 53.11 102 37 13 34 Wichita, KS 53.04 13 116 155 35 Nashville, TN 52.97 70 41 38 36 Fort Smith, AR 52.93 20 172 152 37 Charlotte, NC 52.81 63 46 51 38 St. Louis, MO 52.76 93 17 48 39 Birmingham, AL 52.71 35 50 137 40 Greensboro, NC 52.65 30 76 108 41 Phoenix, AZ 52.54 85 40 32 42 North Las Vegas, NV 52.45 22 44 162 43 Tempe, AZ 52.45 76 36 49 44 Billings, MT 52.42 32 118 88 45 Charleston, SC 52.38 99 31 23 46 San Antonio, TX 52.09 90 49 27 47 Kansas City, MO 52.07 45 64 70 48 Denver, CO 52.01 119 13 14 49 Lexington-Fayette, KY 51.98 33 133 83 50 Springfield, MO 51.96 26 103 147 51 Grand Rapids, MI 51.73 51 52 91 51 Augusta, GA 51.67 14 119 179 53 Port St. Lucie, FL 51.64 19 166 157 54 St. Petersburg, FL 51.64 54 93 45 55 Dallas, TX 51.40 100 24 39 56 Mobile, AL 51.40 28 105 150 57 Baton Rouge, LA 51.36 44 61 95 58 Jacksonville, FL 51.27 61 67 53 59 Henderson, NV 51.22 24 171 94 60 Des Moines, IA 50.88 36 121 96 61 Los Angeles, CA 50.71 149 7 2 62 Hialeah, FL 50.51 46 87 85 63 Memphis, TN 50.47 38 104 114 64 Huntington, WV 50.25 16 180 177 65 Portland, OR 50.18 124 19 12 66 Scottsdale, AZ 50.10 111 29 29 67 Louisville, KY 50.00 67 78 55 68 Richmond, VA 49.89 83 28 100 69 Cleveland, OH 49.31 79 55 68 70 Seattle, WA 49.31 138 15 8 71 Spokane, WA 49.13 59 94 90 72 Omaha, NE 49.09 73 99 52 73 Corpus Christi, TX 49.05 42 145 124 74 Minneapolis, MN 48.97 107 45 30 75 San Francisco, CA 48.84 164 5 1 76 Pittsburgh, PA 48.59 115 32 35 77 Fort Wayne, IN 48.56 27 134 173 78 Columbus, OH 48.38 94 71 50 79 Gilbert, AZ 48.33 41 135 136 80 Fort Worth, TX 48.26 98 60 56 81 Montgomery, AL 48.25 34 144 166 82 Detroit, MI 48.04 58 101 110 83 Fargo, ND 47.76 53 131 127 84 Toledo, OH 47.58 39 153 149 85 Jackson, MS 47.52 40 158 158 86 Missoula, MT 47.42 69 114 98 87 San Diego, CA 47.39 150 6 10 88 Bismarck, ND 47.39 47 174 169 89 Sacramento, CA 47.34 137 10 20 90 Winston-Salem, NC 47.24 52 143 125 91 Little Rock, AR 47.20 49 111 154 92 Bakersfield, CA 47.07 89 70 86 93 Gulfport, MS 46.91 55 160 112 94 Durham, NC 46.64 96 79 79 95 Mesa, AZ 46.54 77 110 84 96 Columbus, GA 46.47 37 148 182 97 Indianapolis, IN 46.46 103 63 61 98 Glendale, AZ 46.33 62 146 106 99 Cape Coral, FL 46.04 57 175 115 100 Overland Park, KS 46.01 91 109 80 101 Milwaukee, WI 45.98 104 97 54 102 Chandler, AZ 45.93 86 123 92 103 Lincoln, NE 45.87 97 124 71 104 Arlington, TX 45.54 82 113 99 105 Casper, WY 45.52 87 154 140 106 Anaheim, CA 45.46 135 22 28 107 Cheyenne, WY 45.41 71 163 159 108 Plano, TX 45.22 105 75 78 109 Colorado Springs, CO 45.08 117 62 47 110 Huntsville, AL 44.99 78 122 128 111 Sioux Falls, SD 44.94 84 120 120 112 Norfolk, VA 44.63 72 138 129 113 Portland, ME 44.62 127 81 9 114 Nampa, ID 44.44 66 177 176 115 Irving, TX 44.41 92 91 144 116 Newport News, VA 44.23 60 157 163 117 Akron, OH 44.06 74 108 156 118 Vancouver, WA 43.54 110 58 109 119 Glendale, CA 42.60 129 21 89 120 West Valley City, UT 42.47 95 178 72 121 Washington, DC 42.25 155 18 18 122 Madison, WI 42.18 122 107 37 123 Tallahassee, FL 42.07 108 102 126 124 New York, NY 42.02 170 25 3 125 Chesapeake, VA 41.77 80 147 180 126 Rochester, NY 41.04 132 54 57 127 Santa Ana, CA 40.80 131 47 74 128 Buffalo, NY 40.70 125 80 62 129 Cedar Rapids, IA 40.51 106 130 148 130 Pembroke Pines, FL 40.45 116 117 130 131 Aurora, CO 40.20 120 96 105 132 Philadelphia, PA 39.68 154 51 19 133 Salem, OR 39.41 112 142 143 134 San Jose, CA 39.40 158 26 24 135 Honolulu, HI 39.36 173 14 11 136 Garden Grove, CA 39.16 130 89 67 137 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 39.14 113 95 175 138 Baltimore, MD 39.13 143 57 59 139 Long Beach, CA 38.99 153 34 43 140 St. Paul, MN 38.68 126 100 93 141 Garland, TX 38.60 109 155 164 142 Virginia Beach, VA 38.53 134 85 77 143 Oakland, CA 38.24 157 30 33 144 Modesto, CA 37.47 128 90 118 145 Riverside, CA 37.24 142 53 116 146 Peoria, AZ 36.55 121 164 151 147 San Bernardino, CA 36.54 123 126 153 148 Tacoma, WA 36.00 144 65 123 149 Wilmington, DE 35.87 161 33 44 150 Stockton, CA 35.51 136 141 113 151 Columbia, MD 35.34 148 127 69 152 Chula Vista, CA 35.33 133 88 160 153 Grand Prairie, TX 34.64 118 173 171 154 Huntington Beach, CA 34.27 160 42 81 155 Boston, MA 34.01 177 38 26 156 Lewiston, ME 33.89 141 182 103 157 Irvine, CA 33.74 167 35 75 158 Ontario, CA 33.30 146 82 167 159 Fontana, CA 32.80 139 136 172 160 Aurora, IL 32.60 140 149 170 161 Santa Clarita, CA 32.52 151 84 142 162 Jersey City, NJ 32.20 162 69 87 163 Anchorage, AK 31.55 152 139 111 164 Fremont, CA 31.45 159 77 102 165 Yonkers, NY 30.36 171 20 168 166 Oceanside, CA 30.35 156 92 146 167 Dover, DE 30.33 145 161 181 168 Moreno Valley, CA 29.50 147 156 178 169 Providence, RI 28.87 165 125 97 170 Newark, NJ 28.65 166 106 119 171 Santa Rosa, CA 28.46 175 68 82 172 Manchester, NH 27.34 163 168 135 173 New Haven, CT 26.97 168 165 107 174 Nashua, NH 25.94 169 169 117 175 Warwick, RI 24.77 178 129 101 176 Juneau, AK 24.53 174 170 121 177 Burlington, VT 24.10 176 152 138 178 Worcester, MA 23.47 172 162 161 179 Oxnard, CA 22.82 179 137 139 180 Bridgeport, CT 19.85 180 167 132 181 South Burlington, VT 19.49 181 151 141 182 Pearl City, HI 13.67 182 176 122

Experts say there are several factors couples should consider when setting a budget for their wedding.

“In my premarital counseling practice, I tell couples to determine what they can afford for their wedding without sacrificing their future. In other words, do not mortgage your future to splurge on your wedding. No research indicates an expensive wedding leads to a happy long-term marriage. In fact, the opposite seems to be true. Know what you can afford, set priorities, and keep to your budget,” Bill Walkup, Assistant Professor of Psychology/Counselor at Southwest Baptist University shared.

Bahira Sherif Trask Ph.D., and professor at the University of Delaware said that a wedding is going to cost more than you are projecting it to.

“There are always glitches. Do not get married on a Friday or Saturday – those are the most popular days and thus wedding venues and restaurants charge more,” Trask said.