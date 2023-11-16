(KTLA) — Actor and comedian Dana Carvey’s eldest son, Dex Carvey, has died from an accidental drug overdose, his family announced Thursday. He was 32.

On Wednesday night, Dex’s girlfriend reportedly called the police from their L.A. home where Dex was found unresponsive in the bathroom, according to TMZ.

Paramedics reportedly tried reviving him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy,” read a statement from Dex’s parents, Dana and Paula Carvey. “Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, filmmaking, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately.”

“He made everything fun,” the statement continued. “But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee. Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever.”

Dana, 68, is best known for his Emmy award-winning work on “Saturday Night Live,” where he was a cast member from 1986 to 1993. His other notable film credits include “Wayne’s World,” with Mike Myers and “Wayne’s World 2.”

Dana was reportedly very close with his son.

Dex followed in Dana’s footsteps by performing as a professional stand-up comedian and was the opening act for his father’s 2016 Netflix special, “Straight White Male.”

“To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers,” the couple’s statement concluded.

Dex is survived by his parents, his brother, Thomas, and his girlfriend, Kaylee.