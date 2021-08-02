Colorado’s Adeline Gray wins Silver in Tokyo

Germany’s Aline Rotter Focken, left, celebrates defeating United States Adeline Maria Gray during the women’s 76kg freestyle wrestling final match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

TOKYO (AP) — Germany’s Aline Rotter-Focken has beaten American Adeline Gray 7-3 in the 76-kilogram wrestling final.

Gray was trying to join Helen Maroulis as the only two U.S. women’s wrestling gold medalists.

Gray was the No. 1 seed and Rotter-Focken was No. 2. The two are long-time friends who have competed since their teenage years.

Rotter-Focken scored an early point for Gray’s inactivity. She countered a shot by Gray to go up 3-0, then scored four points on a throw to go up 7-0.

Gray finally got on the board on a stepout with just over a minute to go and scored two on a takedown with about 30 seconds left. That was all she could manage.

This was Gray’s first Olympic medal and just the sixth for a U.S. women’s wrestler. She finished a disappointing seventh in Rio while fighting through injuries that kept her out of action for a year after the Games.

China’s Qian Zhou and Turkey’s Yasemin Adar earned bronze medals.