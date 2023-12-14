DENVER (KDVR) — A Ridgway citizen journalist, who just returned from his fifth trip to Ukraine, is advising a national security think tank.

Jordan Campbell and his production team, Ramro Global, just completed work on “Ukraine Under Fire,” which documents his time embedded with front-line combat medics there.

“This is really a story about democratic ideals versus authoritarian regimes,” said Campbell, reached by Zoom.

Upon his arrival back to the United States, Campbell was invited to speak before the Parliamentary Intelligence Security Forum, which focuses on global security issues facing the U.S.

Campbell hopes to return to Ukraine in February or March for his sixth trip to the war-torn country.

To see more of “Ukraine Under Fire,” visit UkraineUnderFire.org.