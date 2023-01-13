Clouded Leopard (Neofelis nebulosa), a cat native to the mountains of Asia. (Generic photo from Getty Images)

DALLAS (KDVR) — The Dallas Zoo is searching for a clouded leopard that was not in its habitat on Friday morning.

The zoo said that it will be closed Friday due to a “serious” situation, calling it a “code blue.”

“One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time,” the zoo said. “Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding.”

A clouded leopard is considered a non-dangerous animal, according to the zoo.

The Smithsonian’s Conservation Biology Institute said that male clouded leopards can weigh up to 50 pounds and females weigh around 25-25 pounds.

The zoo said that the Dallas Police Department is helping with search efforts.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.