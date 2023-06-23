CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland mother is facing a murder charge in the death of her 16-month-old child, whom the woman reportedly left home alone while taking a vacation.

Homicide detectives have charged Kristel Candelario.

A court complaint says she admitted she went on vacation to Puerto Rico and Detroit, and she left her daughter alone and unattended.

The complaint says the mother was gone from June 8 to June 16, and on June 16, she found her daughter unresponsive.

The child died at a home on West 97th Street.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the child was extremely dehydrated.

Prosecutors sought a high bond for Candelario, and it was set at $1 million during her arraignment Tuesday, Cleveland Municipal Court records show.

Candelario is due back in court for a pre-trial on Wednesday, June 28.