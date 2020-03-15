CDC recommends cancellation or postponement of large events

DENVER (KDVR) — On Sunday, the CDC announced their recommendation for large events and mass gatherings.

For the next eight weeks, CDC recommends that organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the US.

Due to the spread of COVID-19 in the US, large events and mass gatherings can contribute to that spread when travelers who attend these events introduce the virus into new communities.

Large events include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings and other types of assemblies.

This recommendations excludes day to day operations of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning and businesses.

This recommendation was introduced by the CDC in order to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus.