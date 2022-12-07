DENVER (KDVR) — Should the federal government create a list so people can voluntarily agree to be blocked from buying guns? That’s a bill the U.S. House of Representatives is debating — with support from a Colorado congressman.

The latest controversial gun bill in Congress is intended to cut down on suicides by allowing people who fear they could take their own lives to join a list that says they cannot legally buy a gun.

However, many Republicans argue it’s just another attack on the Second Amendment. Even so, U.S. Rep Ken Buck, of Colorado, is a sponsor. The Republican. is a strong gun rights supporter.

How the do-not-sell gun bill would work

Here’s what the bill would do.

It would require the attorney general to create what would be known as the voluntary purchase delay database.

It would also make the AG create a process so people can remove their names from the database. They would need a declaration from a mental health professional saying the people are not at risk to harm themselves. Then, the AG would have 21 days to remove their name.

The House Judiciary committee approved the bill on Wednesday. But the full House would need to fast-track it and pass it before the end of this year.

Even if that happened, it would face an uphill battle in the Senate, where it would need 60 votes to pass.