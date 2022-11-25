(NewsNation) — Black Friday is here once again, with retailers offering discounts on items ranging from toys to TVs.

Though many stores have shifted to offering deals throughout November, those seeking a thrill will still be able to when brick-and-mortar locations open their doors Friday.

The National Retail Federation expects it will be a record-breaking year for weekend shopping; the group projects an estimated 166.3 million people are planning to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday.

Here is when retailers will open (check local locations to confirm):

General Retail

  • Walmart
    • Opens at 6 a.m.
  • Target
    • Opens at 7 a.m.
  • Kohls
    • Opens at 5 a.m.
  • Costco
    • Opens at 9 a.m.
  • Sam’s Club
    • Normal hours (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
  • Dollar General
    • Open Thanksgiving Day 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Normal hours Black Friday
  • Big Lots
    • Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
    • Open normal hours Black Friday

Sporting Goods

  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
    • Opens 6 a.m.
  • Academy Sports and Outdoors
    • Opens 5 a.m.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods
    • Opens 6 a.m.
  • Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s
    • Opens 5 a.m.

Home Goods, Office and Appliances

  • Home Depot
    • Opens 6 a.m.
  • Lowe’s
    • Opens 6 a.m.
  • HomeGoods
    • Opens 7 a.m.
  • Menards
    • Opens 6 a.m.
  • Staples
    • Opens 9 a.m.
  • Office Depot
    • Regular store hours, varies
  • Hobby Lobby
    • Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • IKEA
    • Regular store hours (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
    • Opens 6 a.m.
  • Bath & Body Works
    • Opens 6 a.m.

Electronics and Gaming

  • Best Buy
    • Opens 5 a.m.
  • Microcenter
    • Opens 8 a.m.
  • GameStop
    • Opens 5 a.m.

Department, Clothing and Footwear

  • Macy’s
    • Opens 6 a.m.
  • J.C. Penney
    • Opens 5 a.m.
  • Ross
    • Opens 7 a.m. at most stores
  • Shoe Carnival
    • Opens 7 a.m.
  • Famous Footwear
    • Regular store hours, varies
  • Dillard’s
    • Regular store hours, varies
  • Foot Locker
    • Regular store hours, varies