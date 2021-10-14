Bill Clinton hospitalized with non-COVID-related infection

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, former President Bill Clinton speaks during funeral services for Henry “Hank” Aaron, at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta. (Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves via AP, Pool, File)

ORANGE, Calif. (KDVR) — Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital with an infection, according to a spokesperson.

The spokesperson, Angel Ureña, released this statement on Twitter on Thursday at 7:12 p.m.:

“On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for non-COVID-related infection. He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care.”

No further details were immediately available on Thursday night. This story will be updated as more information is released.